Cyber Intrusion: JMM's Official Social Media Compromised

The official social media handle of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was compromised by anti-social elements, according to Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Soren, currently in Delhi for his father's treatment, called on the Jharkhand Police to investigate and take swift action against the cyber attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-07-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 09:44 IST
  • India

The official social media handle of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) fell victim to a cyber attack, as announced by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday. The account was compromised by anti-social elements.

Hemant Soren, who is in Delhi attending to the medical needs of his father and JMM founder Shibu Soren, conveyed this alarming development through a social media post. His father is currently undergoing treatment.

In response, the Chief Minister has directed the Jharkhand Police to take immediate cognizance, investigate the breach, and implement necessary measures to address and mitigate this cyber threat.

