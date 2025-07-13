Combatting Radicalisation: A New Directive for Prison Reform

The Ministry of Home Affairs has raised alarms over the increasing presence of radicalisation within prison environments, calling it a critical challenge to internal security and public order.

Guidelines sent to states and Union Territories outline steps such as inmate screening, periodic risk assessments, and separation of high-risk individuals to mitigate the spread of extreme ideologies among incarcerated populations.

Recognizing prisons as closed spaces where radical views can fester, the ministry urged an urgent and thorough de-radicalisation strategy, emphasizing that addressing this issue is crucial for fostering rehabilitation and ensuring the national security of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)