Combatting Radicalisation: A New Directive for Prison Reform

The Ministry of Home Affairs has emphasized the growing issue of radicalisation in prisons, issuing guidelines to counteract this trend. Key measures include screening inmates, risk assessments, segregation of high-risk individuals, and de-radicalisation efforts, all aimed at preserving public order and ensuring internal security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:32 IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs has raised alarms over the increasing presence of radicalisation within prison environments, calling it a critical challenge to internal security and public order.

Guidelines sent to states and Union Territories outline steps such as inmate screening, periodic risk assessments, and separation of high-risk individuals to mitigate the spread of extreme ideologies among incarcerated populations.

Recognizing prisons as closed spaces where radical views can fester, the ministry urged an urgent and thorough de-radicalisation strategy, emphasizing that addressing this issue is crucial for fostering rehabilitation and ensuring the national security of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

