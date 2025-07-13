Left Menu

Urgent Plea to Save Indian Nurse from Execution in Yemen

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea urging the Indian government to use diplomatic means to prevent the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen. Convicted of murder, Priya faces execution on July 16. Blood money, a Sharia law provision, is being considered to save her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:25 IST
Urgent Plea to Save Indian Nurse from Execution in Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is poised to address a critical plea urging the Indian government to engage diplomatic efforts to prevent the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen. Scheduled for Monday, this hearing could determine the fate of Priya, who stands convicted of murder charges.

A panel comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will preside over the plea, which was expedited on July 10 following concerns raised by advocate Subhash Chandran KR. He emphasized the urgent need for diplomatic intervention, including exploring the payment of blood money under Sharia law to the victim's family.

Nimisha Priya, hailing from Kerala, was convicted for the murder of her Yemeni business partner in 2017, with her death sentence confirmed in 2020 and her final appeal dismissed in 2023. The Yemeni administration has hinted at executing her on July 16, making diplomatic negotiations crucial. The plea is spearheaded by Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, aiming to leverage legal frameworks to secure her release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025