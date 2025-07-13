Urgent Plea to Save Indian Nurse from Execution in Yemen

The Supreme Court is poised to address a critical plea urging the Indian government to engage diplomatic efforts to prevent the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen. Scheduled for Monday, this hearing could determine the fate of Priya, who stands convicted of murder charges.

A panel comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will preside over the plea, which was expedited on July 10 following concerns raised by advocate Subhash Chandran KR. He emphasized the urgent need for diplomatic intervention, including exploring the payment of blood money under Sharia law to the victim's family.

Nimisha Priya, hailing from Kerala, was convicted for the murder of her Yemeni business partner in 2017, with her death sentence confirmed in 2020 and her final appeal dismissed in 2023. The Yemeni administration has hinted at executing her on July 16, making diplomatic negotiations crucial. The plea is spearheaded by Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, aiming to leverage legal frameworks to secure her release.

(With inputs from agencies.)