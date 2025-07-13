Escape and Capture: The Shocking Crimes in Meerut

A man accused of killing minor boys in Meerut attempted to escape police custody during an evidence recovery operation, officials reported on Sunday. Identified as Asad, he was subsequently caught after being shot by police.

The police revealed that Asad had previously tried to sexually assault the minors before committing the murders. He allegedly killed the boys in the past three months within the same locality.

Asad was escorted to the Nagla Order forest area, where he retrieved incriminating items, including blue pants, ropes, and a firearm. An attempted escape prompted defensive fire by police, leading to his injury and re-capture. Asad later confessed to the murders when confronted with the evidence against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)