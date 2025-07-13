Escape and Capture: The Shocking Crimes in Meerut
In Meerut, a man named Asad faces charges of murdering two minors after attempted sexual assaults. While recovering decisive evidence at the crime scene, he tried to escape but was shot by police. Injured, he was captured again. His confession ties him to the heinous acts in recent months.
- Country:
- India
A man accused of killing minor boys in Meerut attempted to escape police custody during an evidence recovery operation, officials reported on Sunday. Identified as Asad, he was subsequently caught after being shot by police.
The police revealed that Asad had previously tried to sexually assault the minors before committing the murders. He allegedly killed the boys in the past three months within the same locality.
Asad was escorted to the Nagla Order forest area, where he retrieved incriminating items, including blue pants, ropes, and a firearm. An attempted escape prompted defensive fire by police, leading to his injury and re-capture. Asad later confessed to the murders when confronted with the evidence against him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meerut
- crime
- escape
- capture
- police
- custody
- minor boys
- murder
- sexual assault
- confession