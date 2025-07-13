Dalai Lama Succession Tensions: A Diplomatic Dance Between China and India

The question of the Dalai Lama's succession has become a contentious issue in China-India relations, leading to diplomatic strains between the two Asian powers. Despite China's insistence that it controls the succession process of the Tibetan spiritual leader, India has shown support for the Dalai Lama's declaration of autonomy on the matter.

This tension surfaces just as India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar prepares to visit China for a regional security meeting. This visit marks a significant engagement as it's one of the highest-level interactions between the nations since their relations soured amid violent border clashes in 2020.

China views commentary from Indian officials and strategic analysts on the Dalai Lama's succession as interference in its internal affairs, emphasizing that the issue regarding Tibet, or Xizang as China calls it, is sensitive. However, India continues to host the Tibetan leader in exile and a large Tibetan community, further complicating the diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)