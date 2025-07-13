Left Menu

Alleged Drone Strikes on ULFA(I) Camps Stir Controversy

The ULFA(I) claims drone and missile attacks by the Indian Army on its camps at the Myanmar border. The attacks allegedly killed and injured members of the group. There is no confirmation of such operations from the Indian Army or local authorities in Assam.

The proscribed ULFA(I) alleged that the Indian Army launched drone and missile attacks on its camps near the Myanmar border. This assertion comes despite no confirmations from the armed forces.

The group reported that the attacks targeted several mobile camps in the early morning, resulting in the death of Nayan Asom, also known as Nayan Medhi, and injuries to 19 others. However, a defence spokesperson stated there was no information about such incidents.

Amidst the claims, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma denied any involvement of the state police and anticipated that more clarity would emerge by evening, highlighting the absence of official statements from the army on the matter.

