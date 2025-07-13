Alleged Drone Strikes on ULFA(I) Camps Stir Controversy

The proscribed ULFA(I) alleged that the Indian Army launched drone and missile attacks on its camps near the Myanmar border. This assertion comes despite no confirmations from the armed forces.

The group reported that the attacks targeted several mobile camps in the early morning, resulting in the death of Nayan Asom, also known as Nayan Medhi, and injuries to 19 others. However, a defence spokesperson stated there was no information about such incidents.

Amidst the claims, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma denied any involvement of the state police and anticipated that more clarity would emerge by evening, highlighting the absence of official statements from the army on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)