Daring Escape Attempt: Robbery Accused Leaps from Police Station Floor

A robbery suspect, Saurabh Ahmed, attempted to escape police custody by jumping from a police station's first floor in Delhi but was re-arrested. The incident occurred during questioning for a robbery involving four individuals. Ahmed's actions added another charge while he awaits judicial proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A robbery suspect dramatically attempted to flee police custody by leaping from the first floor of a police station in northwest Delhi. The suspect, Saurabh Ahmed, apprehended in connection with a group robbery, made the audacious escape attempt during questioning.

Ahmed, along with three others, was implicated in a March robbery that saw Rs 4.5 lakh stolen, with Rs 2.52 lakh recovered after their arrests. He had managed to evade capture until June 23 when he was finally arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

Following Ahmed's unsuccessful bid to escape, which resulted in injuries and hospital treatment, he faced new charges and was remanded to judicial custody. The authorities continue to investigate the robbery case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

