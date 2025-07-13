Teen's Okra Protest: A Journey from Nagpur to Delhi

A domestic argument over a dish of okra led a 17-year-old boy from Nagpur to leave home in frustration, according to an announcement by local police on Sunday. The teen, harboring a strong dislike for the vegetable, sparked a family alarm when he disappeared late at night, sparking a police search.

The Nagpur Anti Human Trafficking Unit, actively pursuing leads, managed to trace the boy to Delhi through conversations with his social circle. The family, worried sick by his abrupt departure, had registered a missing person's case, prompting police action.

Inspector Lalita Todase and her team successfully located the young man in Delhi. They arranged for his safe return to Nagpur, where police offered him counseling regarding his impulsive decision, ultimately leading to a heartwarming family reunion.

(With inputs from agencies.)