Mizoram's Initiative: Biometric Data Collection for Myanmar Refugees

The Mizoram government plans to launch a biometric and demographic data collection exercise for over 35,000 Myanmar refugees in the state. Scheduled for late July, the process will prioritize areas with strong internet connectivity, though offline methods may be employed in remote regions. The central government will fund the initiative.

The Mizoram government is set to embark on a comprehensive initiative aimed at gathering biometric and demographic data for more than 35,000 Myanmar refugees residing in the state. A senior home department official confirmed that the process is slated to commence in late July.

Using the Foreigner Identification Portal, enrollment will initially target towns and villages boasting robust internet connections. This effort will encompass all Myanmar refugees, including those displaced by armed conflict involving Chin groups in 2021.

The central government has allocated Rs 38 lakh to fund the exercise, with additional resources on standby if needed. Executed by district administrations and led by deputy commissioners, the project will adapt to offline methods in areas with limited internet access, focusing predominantly on the Champhai district, home to the majority of the Chin community refugees, who share ethnic ties with the Mizos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

