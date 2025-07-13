Left Menu

Justice and Jobs: Uplifting Terror Victim Families in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has issued appointment letters to the next of kin of 40 terror victims in Baramulla, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing jobs and justice. Sinha assures that genuine victims will be rehabilitated, while conflict narratives are dismantled for peace and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:20 IST
Justice and Jobs: Uplifting Terror Victim Families in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, is committed to rehabilitating terror victim families by providing jobs and justice. On Sunday, Sinha handed over appointment letters to the next of kin of 40 families affected by terrorism in Baramulla, while pledging ongoing support and recognition of their hardships.

Sinha criticized previous systems where relatives of terrorists secured jobs, vowing to dismantle these unfair practices. He reiterated that the administration would continue its efforts until all terror victim families are rehabilitated. The LG emphasized that Pakistan-sponsored narratives, which portrayed terrorists as victims, have been debunked.

Sinha announced plans to investigate further grievances, including those related to the Kashmiri Pandits, underlining a new era of inclusive development and transparent governance in Jammu and Kashmir. Helplines have been set up, and all necessary actions will be taken to bring justice to the victims of terrorism.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025