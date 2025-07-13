Justice and Jobs: Uplifting Terror Victim Families in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, is committed to rehabilitating terror victim families by providing jobs and justice. On Sunday, Sinha handed over appointment letters to the next of kin of 40 families affected by terrorism in Baramulla, while pledging ongoing support and recognition of their hardships.

Sinha criticized previous systems where relatives of terrorists secured jobs, vowing to dismantle these unfair practices. He reiterated that the administration would continue its efforts until all terror victim families are rehabilitated. The LG emphasized that Pakistan-sponsored narratives, which portrayed terrorists as victims, have been debunked.

Sinha announced plans to investigate further grievances, including those related to the Kashmiri Pandits, underlining a new era of inclusive development and transparent governance in Jammu and Kashmir. Helplines have been set up, and all necessary actions will be taken to bring justice to the victims of terrorism.