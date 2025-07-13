Tragic Canal Incident: Teen Drowns, Two Missing in Baramulla
A tragic accident in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, saw a 13-year-old boy drown and two feared dead after family members slipped into a canal. Only one adult, Ilyas Geelani, was saved. Rescue efforts are ongoing for the others.
A tragic incident unfolded in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, when a 13-year-old boy drowned, and two others went missing in a canal spill. The mishap occurred in the Gantmulla area, involving two adults and two teenagers from the same family.
The calamity began as one family member accidentally slipped into the canal of the Lower Jhelum Hydroelectric Project. In a desperate rescue attempt, the remaining three members jumped into the fast-moving waters but were swiftly swept away.
Rescuers recovered the body of 13-year-old Ibrahim, while 30-year-old Ilyas Geelani was successfully rescued. State Disaster Response Force personnel have launched an ongoing search operation to locate the two missing individuals.
