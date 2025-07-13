Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Urges Swift Action on Fishermen's Arrests

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has written to India's External Affairs Minister seeking intervention after seven fishermen were arrested by Sri Lanka. Currently, 232 fishing boats and 50 fishermen from Tamil Nadu are detained. Stalin appeals for diplomatic action to ensure their release.

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, raising the urgent issue of seven fishermen being detained by Sri Lankan authorities and urging immediate intervention for their release.

The alarming situation has culminated in 232 fishing boats and 50 fishermen from Tamil Nadu being held under Sri Lankan custody, prompting MK Stalin to press the Centre for timely action and diplomatic engagement to resolve the matter.

The recurring detainment incidents not only threaten the safety and livelihood of the fishermen but also bring enduring financial strain and emotional distress to their families, added Stalin, stressing the need for urgent resolution.

