Ujjwal Nikam's Journey from Courtroom Battles to Rajya Sabha Nomination
Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, known for high-profile cases like 26/11, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed him in Marathi. Nikam acknowledges his responsibility and plans to continue working for national interests.
- Country:
- India
Renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, celebrated for his role in pivotal legal cases, has embarked on a new journey with his nomination to the Rajya Sabha. Nominated by President Droupadi Murmu, the announcement was personally conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who impressively spoke in Marathi, honoring Nikam's roots.
Nikam has expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the government and reflected on his dedication to the legal field over the years. He recalls the significance of high-profile cases like the conviction of 26/11 attacker Ajmal Kasab, emphasizing the support of political figures such as Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis.
The nomination marks a transition from Nikam's courtroom endeavors to a legislative role. Despite a past unsuccessful venture in politics, he remains committed to leveraging his legal expertise for national development, emphasizing constructive contributions in the Rajya Sabha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
