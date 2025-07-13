Arrest Made in Mysterious Death of Software Engineer

In a breakthrough development, authorities have apprehended Santosh Kumar Taretia in connection with the mysterious demise of Umesh Singh, a software engineer, in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Umesh Singh, aged 38, was discovered lifeless in a Noida hotel room on April 10 under suspicious circumstances. The police suspect foul play and have arrested Taretia, the partner of a female associate, Iram.

Inspector DP Shukla from Sector 20 Police Station confirmed Taretia's judicial custody for 14 days, while investigations revealed that Umesh was reportedly coerced for Rs 30 lakh by both Taretia and Iram, pushing him towards suicide.