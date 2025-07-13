Left Menu

Arrest Made in Mysterious Death of Software Engineer

Police have arrested Santosh Kumar Taretia in connection with the suspicious death of Umesh Singh, a software engineer, in Noida. Umesh was found dead in a hotel room on April 10. Investigations suggest that Umesh was harassed for Rs 30 lakh by Taretia and Umesh's associate, Iram.

Updated: 13-07-2025 23:02 IST
In a breakthrough development, authorities have apprehended Santosh Kumar Taretia in connection with the mysterious demise of Umesh Singh, a software engineer, in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Umesh Singh, aged 38, was discovered lifeless in a Noida hotel room on April 10 under suspicious circumstances. The police suspect foul play and have arrested Taretia, the partner of a female associate, Iram.

Inspector DP Shukla from Sector 20 Police Station confirmed Taretia's judicial custody for 14 days, while investigations revealed that Umesh was reportedly coerced for Rs 30 lakh by both Taretia and Iram, pushing him towards suicide.

