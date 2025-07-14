Sectarian Violence Erupts in Syria's Druze Stronghold: A Worrying Trend
In Syria's Druze city of Sweida, over fifteen were killed, and dozens injured due to sectarian violence between Druze gunmen and Bedouin Sunni tribes. The clashes follow recent kidnappings and are the first within the city. This incident heightens fears of renewed sectarian conflict in post-civil war Syria.
AMMAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Sweida, a predominantly Druze city in Syria, has become the latest flashpoint of sectarian violence, witnesses reported Sunday. A deadly clash between Druze gunmen and Bedouin Sunni tribes left over fifteen dead and numerous others injured in this unprecedented urban conflict.
According to residents, the conflict was ignited by a series of kidnappings, including the abduction of a Druze merchant. This marks the first incident of sectarian fighting within Sweida itself, raising alarms about a potential escalation into widespread conflict, noted Rayan Marouf, a Druze researcher.
The hostilities, concentrated in the Maqwas neighborhood and involving aggressive standoffs between tribal and Druze militias, reflect deeper fears of ensuing violence in Syria's fractured socio-political landscape, exacerbated by last year's upheavals in the government's power structure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Sweida
- sectarian clashes
- Druze
- Bedouin
- kidnappings
- conflict
- violence
- tribes
- guns
ALSO READ
Bodoland Triumphs: From Conflict to Football Fame
TMC Faces Internal Conflict as Leaders' Comments Stir Controversy
Netanyahu Sees Opportunities Amid Israel-Iran Conflict and Hostage Crisis
Israel Expands Summer Education Program Amid Iran Conflict
U.S. Embassy Resumes Normal Operations in Bahrain After Conflict