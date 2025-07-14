Sectarian Violence Erupts in Syria's Druze Stronghold: A Worrying Trend

AMMAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Sweida, a predominantly Druze city in Syria, has become the latest flashpoint of sectarian violence, witnesses reported Sunday. A deadly clash between Druze gunmen and Bedouin Sunni tribes left over fifteen dead and numerous others injured in this unprecedented urban conflict.

According to residents, the conflict was ignited by a series of kidnappings, including the abduction of a Druze merchant. This marks the first incident of sectarian fighting within Sweida itself, raising alarms about a potential escalation into widespread conflict, noted Rayan Marouf, a Druze researcher.

The hostilities, concentrated in the Maqwas neighborhood and involving aggressive standoffs between tribal and Druze militias, reflect deeper fears of ensuing violence in Syria's fractured socio-political landscape, exacerbated by last year's upheavals in the government's power structure.

