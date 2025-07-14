End of an Infamous Gunman: Shahrukh Pathan Encountered in Muzaffarnagar

A member of the notorious Sanjeev Jiva gang met his end on Monday when he was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police in Muzaffarnagar district.

The STF's Meerut unit apprehended Shahrukh Pathan, already injured during the encounter. He was transported to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Pathan had numerous murder and extortion charges against him in Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal, and Haridwar. The police recovered firearms, including a pistol and revolver, and a car without a number plate. Sanjeev Jiva was previously killed during a legal hearing in Lucknow two years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)