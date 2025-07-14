Left Menu

End of an Infamous Gunman: Shahrukh Pathan Encountered in Muzaffarnagar

Shahrukh Pathan, a sharp shooter linked to the notorious Sanjeev Jiva gang, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh STF in Muzaffarnagar. Pathan, who faced multiple charges of murder and extortion, was apprehended during the encounter but later declared dead at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-07-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 10:24 IST
End of an Infamous Gunman: Shahrukh Pathan Encountered in Muzaffarnagar
shooter
  • Country:
  • India

A member of the notorious Sanjeev Jiva gang met his end on Monday when he was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police in Muzaffarnagar district.

The STF's Meerut unit apprehended Shahrukh Pathan, already injured during the encounter. He was transported to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Pathan had numerous murder and extortion charges against him in Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal, and Haridwar. The police recovered firearms, including a pistol and revolver, and a car without a number plate. Sanjeev Jiva was previously killed during a legal hearing in Lucknow two years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025