Tension Escalates as West Bengal Teachers Plan Protest March
Security in West Bengal’s Nabanna is tightened as the 'Deserving Teachers' Rights Forum' prepares a protest demanding reinstatement and transparency after jobs were annulled by a Supreme Court ruling. The route remains undisclosed, but police have reinforced strategic points to maintain order and prevent disruptions.
Heightened security measures are in place around West Bengal's Nabanna as members of the 'Deserving Teachers' Rights Forum' prepare for a protest march. The protest aims to demand the reinstatement of teachers whose positions were annulled following a Supreme Court order.
Senior police officials have been deployed at key locations across Howrah to ensure order and prevent any disruption to daily activities. With an undisclosed route, strategic barricades have been erected to stop protesters from reaching the state secretariat.
Additional law enforcement resources, including Rapid Action Force personnel and water cannons, are ready to respond. The teachers continue to advocate for their rights, pushing for job restoration and transparency in the recruitment process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
