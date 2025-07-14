Left Menu

Tension Escalates as West Bengal Teachers Plan Protest March

Security in West Bengal’s Nabanna is tightened as the 'Deserving Teachers' Rights Forum' prepares a protest demanding reinstatement and transparency after jobs were annulled by a Supreme Court ruling. The route remains undisclosed, but police have reinforced strategic points to maintain order and prevent disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:23 IST
Tension Escalates as West Bengal Teachers Plan Protest March
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heightened security measures are in place around West Bengal's Nabanna as members of the 'Deserving Teachers' Rights Forum' prepare for a protest march. The protest aims to demand the reinstatement of teachers whose positions were annulled following a Supreme Court order.

Senior police officials have been deployed at key locations across Howrah to ensure order and prevent any disruption to daily activities. With an undisclosed route, strategic barricades have been erected to stop protesters from reaching the state secretariat.

Additional law enforcement resources, including Rapid Action Force personnel and water cannons, are ready to respond. The teachers continue to advocate for their rights, pushing for job restoration and transparency in the recruitment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025