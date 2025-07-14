Left Menu

EU and US Near Landmark Trade Agreement

The European Union and the United States are on the verge of a significant trade agreement, according to EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic. He expressed optimism about the negotiations and highlighted concerns over a potential 30% tariff that could severely disrupt EU-US trade relations.

EU and US Near Landmark Trade Agreement
The European Union and the United States are on the cusp of a major trade agreement, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic declared on Monday. His comments come amid ongoing negotiations that could shape the future of transatlantic commerce.

Sefcovic shared these optimistic remarks before attending a crucial meeting with EU trade ministers in Brussels. He underscored the proximity to a potential deal, emphasizing that both parties stand to benefit from reaching a consensus.

A critical concern remains the 30% tariff proposed by U.S. President Trump, which Sefcovic warned could dramatically disrupt trade relations, posing a threat to the economic partnership between the EU and the US.

