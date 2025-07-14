Left Menu

Police Chase Turns Violent in Patna: Criminal Shot During Escape Attempt

A suspect, Suraj Kumar, was injured in a police shooting in Patna as he tried to escape custody. Despite warnings, Kumar fled before being shot in the leg by officers. He is currently receiving medical treatment, and his condition is stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense incident in Patna's Ranitalab area, a criminal was shot by police during an escape attempt, officials confirmed.

The drama unfolded around 9.30 pm on Sunday when Suraj Kumar, detained for various criminal charges, tried to flee while accompanying police to locate his cohorts.

Despite repeated commands to halt, Kumar continued to run, prompting officers to fire controlled shots. He was hit in the leg, recaptured, and is now hospitalized but stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

