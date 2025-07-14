Supreme Court Upholds Ban on SIMI: A Decades-Long Controversy
The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea challenging the extension of the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for five more years. This decision reaffirms the government's stance under the UAPA Act. SIMI has been banned since 2001 for its alleged involvement in terrorism.
The Supreme Court rejected a plea contesting the decision to uphold the five-year extension of the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The ban, confirmed by the UAPA tribunal, is tied to allegations of terrorism.
A tribunal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act came to this decision after the Centre, on January 29, 2024, prolonged the ban first enforced in 2001. SIMI, founded in 1977, has consistently faced allegations of terrorism-linked activities.
Despite arguments from a former SIMI member about the organization's defunct status, the court maintained the extension, citing ongoing threats to peace and security in India.
