Cambodia Implements Conscription Amid Tensions with Thailand
Cambodia plans to implement military conscription in 2026, amid ongoing border tensions with Thailand. The move follows a deadly confrontation and aims to fill military shortages. Thailand's domestic politics have been affected, leading to the suspension of its Prime Minister. The conscription law, passed in 2006, will require youths aged 18-30 to serve.
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet announced plans to implement military conscription next year as border tensions with Thailand persist. The decision follows escalating tensions after a May 28 armed confrontation resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier in a disputed area.
While both countries have agreed to de-escalate, tensions remain high with the implementation of threatening measures and sharp exchanges of words. These tensions have impacted Thailand's domestic politics, where Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra faced suspension after a controversial comment regarding the military.
Hun Manet, succeeding his father Hun Sen, emphasized the importance of conscription for military capability improvement. The law, dormant since 2006, mandates service for Cambodians aged 18-30, with voluntary service for women. Meanwhile, he called for increased military spending and urged Thailand to reopen border crossings.
