Massive Electronic Heist Foiled in Jharkhand

A 20-year-old was apprehended in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district with stolen mobile phones and electronic gadgets valued at over Rs 10 lakh. The police conducted a raid based on a tip-off, leading to the recovery of 62 stolen phones. Himanshu Modi was identified as the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:22 IST
A 20-year-old youth was apprehended on Monday in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district with stolen mobile phones and other electronic gadgets. The loot was estimated to be worth over Rs 10 lakh, according to a senior police officer.

Following a tip-off, a police team led by Gaurav Kumar, officer-in-charge of the Kharswan police station, conducted a raid at Himanshu Modi's residence in Bada Aamda village. The operation resulted in the recovery of 62 stolen mobile phones valued at over Rs 10 lakh, stated Sameer Sawaya, sub-divisional police officer of Seraikela.

The quick and efficient action by law enforcement helped recover a substantial amount of stolen property, preventing further distribution in illegal markets.

