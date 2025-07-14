Viral Trouble: Social Media Missteps Land Two in Legal Hot Water

In Shahwajpur Kala village, located within the Sambhal district, two women have found themselves in legal trouble after posting obscene content on Instagram. The police, acting on complaints received, identified the accused as Mehak and Pari, both aged 25.

Asmoli Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar stated that upon receiving the troubling reports, warnings were issued to the women, urging them to remove the inappropriate videos. Despite the warnings, the women continued their activity, prompting law enforcement action.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the duo on Sunday evening under Section 296 B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of the Information Technology Act, a move reflecting increasing scrutiny on social media contents.

(With inputs from agencies.)