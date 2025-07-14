Yogi Adityanath Tackles Rain Crisis in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a review meeting on Monday to address the conditions arising from recent rainfall in the state, focusing on urban waterlogging and rising river levels. The CM emphasized the need for continuous monitoring of heavily affected areas, particularly those facing roads damaged by the rains and swelling river waters.

The Chief Minister directed that waterlogged areas be drained promptly and urged authorities to streamline drainage systems for future events. Specific attention was given to Bundelkhand and other districts where heavy rainfall was noted, along with those experiencing less than average downpours, ensuring that farmers have sufficient irrigation water to avert potential agricultural setbacks.

In addition, the CM instructed municipal bodies to clean sewer lines regularly and prioritize road repairs. Electricity supply management during these conditions was also addressed to prevent accidents. Relief and rescue efforts in flood-prone regions were prioritized, with teams ready to act, equipped with necessary resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)