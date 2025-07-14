Left Menu

Tension Escalates: Druze Clashes Amidst Syrian Turmoil

Dozens have died as Syrian government forces and local militias clash with Druze groups in Sweida province. The violence stems from tribal disputes and worsening security. The Druze, a minority in Syria, face identity struggles amid shifting geopolitical dynamics since the fall of Bashar Assad's regime.

On Monday, Israel's army announced strikes on military tanks in Southern Syria, targeting the escalating conflict between Syrian government forces and Druze militias in the region.

The volatile situation in Sweida province has seen more than 50 fatalities as clashes erupted between local militias, clans, and government forces aiming to restore order. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported significant casualties, including children and security personnel.

The conflict stems from tit-for-tat kidnappings involving the Druze and Bedouin clans. The Druze community, a religious minority, is caught in a power struggle following the fall of Bashar Assad, as the new Syrian leadership aims to assert its dominance.

