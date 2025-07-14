Tension Escalates: Druze Clashes Amidst Syrian Turmoil

On Monday, Israel's army announced strikes on military tanks in Southern Syria, targeting the escalating conflict between Syrian government forces and Druze militias in the region.

The volatile situation in Sweida province has seen more than 50 fatalities as clashes erupted between local militias, clans, and government forces aiming to restore order. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported significant casualties, including children and security personnel.

The conflict stems from tit-for-tat kidnappings involving the Druze and Bedouin clans. The Druze community, a religious minority, is caught in a power struggle following the fall of Bashar Assad, as the new Syrian leadership aims to assert its dominance.