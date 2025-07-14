In a significant political move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has nominated First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to lead a revamped government amidst an ongoing, seemingly unending conflict with Russia. This proposal, pending parliamentary approval, is seen as a strategy to combat Ukraine's faltering economy and enhance its weapons industry.

Zelenskiy underscored the need for government transformation to leverage Ukraine's economic milieu via domestic production expansion and increased support mechanisms. Svyrydenko, celebrated for her economic acumen and recent negotiation triumphs, is the President's choice to spearhead the country's governance overhaul.

As Ukraine's war expenditures dominate national revenues, largely funded by Western allies, Zelenskiy seeks international partnerships to boost domestic arms production. Current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's longest-serving premier post-independence, faces potential replacement amid these internal restructuring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)