Left Menu

Zelenskiy Proposes New Leadership Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to lead a new government, signaling a potential reshuffle to address economic and defense needs as diplomatic resolutions with Russia stall. Svyrydenko, an economist, has been instrumental in recent U.S. mineral deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:26 IST
Zelenskiy Proposes New Leadership Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant political move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has nominated First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to lead a revamped government amidst an ongoing, seemingly unending conflict with Russia. This proposal, pending parliamentary approval, is seen as a strategy to combat Ukraine's faltering economy and enhance its weapons industry.

Zelenskiy underscored the need for government transformation to leverage Ukraine's economic milieu via domestic production expansion and increased support mechanisms. Svyrydenko, celebrated for her economic acumen and recent negotiation triumphs, is the President's choice to spearhead the country's governance overhaul.

As Ukraine's war expenditures dominate national revenues, largely funded by Western allies, Zelenskiy seeks international partnerships to boost domestic arms production. Current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's longest-serving premier post-independence, faces potential replacement amid these internal restructuring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025