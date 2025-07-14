Left Menu

Delhi Court Deliberates on High-Profile National Herald Case

A Delhi court reserved its decision regarding cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet in the National Herald case, involving prominent figures like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The ED accuses them of conspiracy and money laundering in the fraudulent takeover of properties worth Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:35 IST
Delhi Court Deliberates on High-Profile National Herald Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court, on Monday, reserved its decision on the deliberation of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning the National Herald case.

Special judge Vishal Gogne confirmed submissions on cognizance were concluded, scheduling an order for July 29 and directing the ED to ensure the presence of the investigating officer for file inspection between July 15 and 17. Proposed accused parties are to file synopses of their submissions by July 19. Additional solicitor general S V Raju and defence counsels completed their submissions on July 12 and Monday, respectively.

The suspicions point towards Sonia and Rahul Gandhi among others, accused by the ED of conspiracy and money laundering over a fraudulent takeover of Rs 2,000 crore worth assets from Associated Journals Limited by Young Indian, a company significantly controlled by them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025