Delhi Court Deliberates on High-Profile National Herald Case
A Delhi court reserved its decision regarding cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet in the National Herald case, involving prominent figures like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The ED accuses them of conspiracy and money laundering in the fraudulent takeover of properties worth Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited.
A Delhi court, on Monday, reserved its decision on the deliberation of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning the National Herald case.
Special judge Vishal Gogne confirmed submissions on cognizance were concluded, scheduling an order for July 29 and directing the ED to ensure the presence of the investigating officer for file inspection between July 15 and 17. Proposed accused parties are to file synopses of their submissions by July 19. Additional solicitor general S V Raju and defence counsels completed their submissions on July 12 and Monday, respectively.
The suspicions point towards Sonia and Rahul Gandhi among others, accused by the ED of conspiracy and money laundering over a fraudulent takeover of Rs 2,000 crore worth assets from Associated Journals Limited by Young Indian, a company significantly controlled by them.
