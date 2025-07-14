Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Rape Under Marriage Pretense

A local court sentenced Suresh Kumar to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Monday for raping a girl multiple times under the pretext of marriage, said a government counsel.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Kumar, with Rs 8,000 allocated to the survivor. Judges heard that Kumar threatened the survivor and repeatedly assaulted her.

Authorities registered a case following a detailed complaint by the survivor in March 2021, leading to an investigation and charges being filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)