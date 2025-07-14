Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Rape Under Marriage Pretense
Suresh Kumar was sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly raping a girl under the guise of marriage. The court also fined him Rs 10,000, with Rs 8,000 going to the survivor. Kumar threatened the survivor, prompting her to file a complaint, leading to his conviction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A local court sentenced Suresh Kumar to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Monday for raping a girl multiple times under the pretext of marriage, said a government counsel.
The court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Kumar, with Rs 8,000 allocated to the survivor. Judges heard that Kumar threatened the survivor and repeatedly assaulted her.
Authorities registered a case following a detailed complaint by the survivor in March 2021, leading to an investigation and charges being filed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Sentences Man to Life for Wife's Murder
Tunisian Court Sentences Sonia Dhamani: A Legal Controversy Unfolds
Muzaffarnagar Court Sentences Five to Life in Murder Case
Mumbai Police arrests teacher under POCSO Act for allegedly forcing male student into sexual relationship
Saying 'I Love You' not proof of sexual intent: Bombay High Court acquits man in POCSO case