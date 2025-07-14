Left Menu

Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Rape Under Marriage Pretense

Suresh Kumar was sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly raping a girl under the guise of marriage. The court also fined him Rs 10,000, with Rs 8,000 going to the survivor. Kumar threatened the survivor, prompting her to file a complaint, leading to his conviction.

Updated: 14-07-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:58 IST
A local court sentenced Suresh Kumar to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Monday for raping a girl multiple times under the pretext of marriage, said a government counsel.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Kumar, with Rs 8,000 allocated to the survivor. Judges heard that Kumar threatened the survivor and repeatedly assaulted her.

Authorities registered a case following a detailed complaint by the survivor in March 2021, leading to an investigation and charges being filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

