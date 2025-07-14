Left Menu

Supreme Court Quashes FIRs Following Amicable Settlement

The Supreme Court quashed two FIRs, involving allegations of unlawful assembly and sexual assault, due to an amicable settlement between the parties. The court recognized that the continuation of legal proceedings would not yield meaningful results and would unduly distress the parties involved.

  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday quashed two First Information Reports (FIRs), including one related to grave charges of sexual assault. The decision came following an acknowledgment of an amicable settlement reached between the conflicting parties. Justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Kumar delivered the ruling amidst a complex legal scenario.

The court noted that the continuation of the trial would not serve any meaningful justice as both parties expressed their desire to resolve their differences mutually. The judgment highlighted an unusual situation where a second FIR, involving allegations under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, was filed as a possible reactionary step after an initial FIR.

The apex court recognized the seriousness of the charge under Section 376 IPC. However, it underscored the court's discretionary power under Section 482 CrPC to ensure justice, emphasizing flexibility in legal decisions based on case specifics. This verdict overturned a March 2025 order from the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court.

