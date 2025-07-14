Runaway Siblings Reunited With Family After Haridwar Rescue

In a dramatic turn of events, two young siblings who ran away from home in Delhi were successfully located and rescued in Haridwar. The incident began when the siblings left home after being reprimanded for skipping tuition.

According to authorities, the siblings, a 16-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were found in the care of an e-rickshaw driver. The driver, named Vicky, was moved by the siblings' claims of being orphans and provided them shelter in good faith.

Delhi police acted swiftly, conducting an intensive investigation, including analyzing CCTV footage and tracing the children's movements. This coordinated effort led to their safe recovery, showcasing the importance of community awareness and cooperation in ensuring child safety.