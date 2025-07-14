Religious Conversion Controversy: Chhangur Baba's Case Unfolds in Uttar Pradesh

A group of women, previously converted to Islam by Chhangur Baba, have claimed they face threats after reverting to Hinduism.

One woman revealed that Abu Ansari posed as Amit and introduced his family as Hindu to facilitate the conversion. She met Chhangur Baba in 2019, describing a strange atmosphere focused solely on women. Reports suggest around 5,000 conversions were executed by Chhangur.

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad apprehended the alleged leader of the conversion network, Chhangur Baba, and an accomplice. Authorities are investigating their roles in the conversions, claiming that illegal activities were part of a broader agenda to transform India into an Islamic state by 2047.

