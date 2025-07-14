Left Menu

Religious Conversion Controversy: Chhangur Baba's Case Unfolds in Uttar Pradesh

A group of women accused Jalaluddin 'Chhangur Baba' of using deceitful practices to convert them to Islam. Following their return to Hinduism, they received threats. Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Chhangur Baba involved in these conversions, linking him to anti-national activities. Concerns about security for the reconverted women emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:07 IST
Religious Conversion Controversy: Chhangur Baba's Case Unfolds in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of women, previously converted to Islam by Chhangur Baba, have claimed they face threats after reverting to Hinduism.

One woman revealed that Abu Ansari posed as Amit and introduced his family as Hindu to facilitate the conversion. She met Chhangur Baba in 2019, describing a strange atmosphere focused solely on women. Reports suggest around 5,000 conversions were executed by Chhangur.

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad apprehended the alleged leader of the conversion network, Chhangur Baba, and an accomplice. Authorities are investigating their roles in the conversions, claiming that illegal activities were part of a broader agenda to transform India into an Islamic state by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025