Religious Conversion Controversy: Chhangur Baba's Case Unfolds in Uttar Pradesh
A group of women accused Jalaluddin 'Chhangur Baba' of using deceitful practices to convert them to Islam. Following their return to Hinduism, they received threats. Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Chhangur Baba involved in these conversions, linking him to anti-national activities. Concerns about security for the reconverted women emerged.
- Country:
- India
A group of women, previously converted to Islam by Chhangur Baba, have claimed they face threats after reverting to Hinduism.
One woman revealed that Abu Ansari posed as Amit and introduced his family as Hindu to facilitate the conversion. She met Chhangur Baba in 2019, describing a strange atmosphere focused solely on women. Reports suggest around 5,000 conversions were executed by Chhangur.
The Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad apprehended the alleged leader of the conversion network, Chhangur Baba, and an accomplice. Authorities are investigating their roles in the conversions, claiming that illegal activities were part of a broader agenda to transform India into an Islamic state by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Believer's Dilemma: Vajpayee's Legacy and the Rise of the Hindu Right
Nitesh Rane on Strengthening Hindu Rashtra through Bhagavad Gita
Jamaat-e-Islami Allegations: Kerala BJP's Take on Nilambur By-Election
Hindustan Power Secures Groundbreaking 100 MW Solar Project
CIL and Hindustan Copper Unite for Critical Mineral Development