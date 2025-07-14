Tragedy in Sharjah: Dowry Harassment Claims Two Lives

A heartbreaking case of alleged dowry harassment in Sharjah has resulted in the deaths of a 32-year-old woman from Kerala and her one-year-old daughter. Police have identified the woman's husband, his sister, and their father as the suspects in this tragic event.

The victim, Vipanchika, originally from Kottankara, reportedly died by suicide, with suspicions surrounding the circumstances of her daughter's death, raising questions about whether the child was killed prior to her mother's final act.

Vipanchika's mother, Shyamala, has submitted a complaint alleging continuous dowry harassment, humiliation based on appearance, and physical harm to her granddaughter, which culminated in these tragic events. The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

(With inputs from agencies.)