Tragedy in Sharjah: Dowry Harassment Claims Two Lives
A tragic incident of alleged dowry-related harassment in Sharjah led to the death of a 32-year-old Kerala woman, Vipanchika, and her one-year-old daughter. The woman's husband, sister-in-law, and father-in-law are accused in the case, as per a complaint filed by the mother's family.
- Country:
- India
A heartbreaking case of alleged dowry harassment in Sharjah has resulted in the deaths of a 32-year-old woman from Kerala and her one-year-old daughter. Police have identified the woman's husband, his sister, and their father as the suspects in this tragic event.
The victim, Vipanchika, originally from Kottankara, reportedly died by suicide, with suspicions surrounding the circumstances of her daughter's death, raising questions about whether the child was killed prior to her mother's final act.
Vipanchika's mother, Shyamala, has submitted a complaint alleging continuous dowry harassment, humiliation based on appearance, and physical harm to her granddaughter, which culminated in these tragic events. The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- dowry
- human rights
- harassment
- Kerala
- Sharjah
- Vipanchika
- suicide
- Nidheesh
- domestic violence
- law
ALSO READ
Elon Musk Labels Trump's Bill 'Political Suicide' as Republican Tensions Escalate
Tragedy Strikes: Young Woman's Marriage Ends in Heartbreaking Suicide
Youth commits suicide in Thane; woman booked for abetment based on phone chats
Delhi: Girl attempts suicide by drinking acid after 'sexual assault', lover arrested
427 Mumbai police personnel died in 3 years; 25 by suicide: CM Fadnavis