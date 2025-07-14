Man Arrested for Appalling Child Abuse Case

A grim incident unfolded in Thane district as a 28-year-old man was apprehended for the sexual abuse of two minors, both just 11 years old.

Police investigations revealed the children, found at Kalyan railway station, were brought from Wadala, Mumbai, by the accused, identified as Arun Uttapa.

Kalyan railway police arrested him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act for kidnapping, rape, and other serious offenses, according to senior inspector Pandhari Kande.

(With inputs from agencies.)