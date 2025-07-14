Man Arrested for Appalling Child Abuse Case
A 28-year-old man, Arun Uttapa, was arrested for sexually abusing two 11-year-old children in Thane district. The children revealed their ordeal at the Kalyan railway station, stating they were brought from Mumbai's Wadala area. The accused faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.
A grim incident unfolded in Thane district as a 28-year-old man was apprehended for the sexual abuse of two minors, both just 11 years old.
Police investigations revealed the children, found at Kalyan railway station, were brought from Wadala, Mumbai, by the accused, identified as Arun Uttapa.
Kalyan railway police arrested him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act for kidnapping, rape, and other serious offenses, according to senior inspector Pandhari Kande.
