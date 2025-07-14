Ravi A Robert Jerard Continues Leadership at Top Telecom PSUs

In a significant move, the government has announced the extension of additional responsibilities for DoT senior official Ravi A Robert Jerard as the chairman and managing director of telecom giants BSNL and MTNL. This extension marks the second time Jerard assumes this pivotal role, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing.

Initially appointed on July 14, 2024, following the Appointment Committee of Cabinet's decision to not extend then CMD PK Purwar's term, Jerard's leadership ensures that the essential positions in telecom PSUs remain occupied. The latest order extends his tenure from July 15, 2025, to October 14, 2025, marking a strategic continuation during a transitional period.

Despite taking on these significant additional responsibilities, Jerard will not receive extra remuneration, as clarified in the regulatory document. This move underscores a commitment to stable governance within critical sectors of the telecom industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)