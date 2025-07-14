Telangana Pushes for Equitable River Water Shares from Centre

The Telangana government has decided to escalate its efforts in securing its rightful share of Krishna and Godavari rivers' waters, putting pressure on the central government to act.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to press for central approvals for state projects on the Krishna river and seek assistance for finalizing water allocations.

A state delegation is set to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on July 16, seeking approvals for existing and new projects, along with addressing what the government describes as years of neglect in water distribution.