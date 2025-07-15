Left Menu

Russian Luge Federation Challenges Olympic Ban

The Russian Luge Federation plans to take legal action against the International Luge Federation's decision to ban Russian athletes from the 2026 Winter Olympics qualifying process. The move follows ongoing sanctions related to the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, with some athletes seeking neutral status.

The Russian Luge Federation announced its intention to pursue legal action following a controversial vote by the International Luge Federation, which extends the ban on Russian athletes from competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics. The decision, made last month in Finland, prevents these athletes from even participating under a neutral status.

The Federation has already informed the governing body of its plan to challenge the ruling in international courts. According to Russian news agency TASS, the organization intends to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to advocate for their athletes' rights in the upcoming games. FSSR President Natalia Gart emphasized their commitment to securing participation for their athletes.

The International Olympic Committee has maintained its stance on banning Russian teams due to the country's actions in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian figure skaters have managed to secure approval from the International Skating Union to compete as neutral athletes in an attempt to qualify for the 2026 Olympics.

