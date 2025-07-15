Odisha Bandh: A Protest for Justice

In a significant show of dissent, eight opposition parties led by Congress initiated an Odisha bandh on July 17. The protest was spurred by the tragic death of a college student who set herself ablaze after her complaint of sexual harassment by a professor was allegedly ignored.

State Congress president, Bhakta Charan Das, emphasized the cooperation from eight parties, including the Left, to support the cause. He criticized the state government, led by the BJP, for failing to safeguard women, citing the distressing incident at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore as evidence.

The student, a second-year B.Ed candidate, succumbed to her injuries after battling for life at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. The principal and head of the Education Department at the college have been arrested in connection to the incident, as the bandh was called to seek justice for the victim.