Left Menu

Social Media Influencers in Hot Seat: Supreme Court Steps In

Five social media influencers, including Samay Raina, appeared before India's Supreme Court over accusations of ridiculing individuals with disabilities. The court demanded replies from the influencers and tasked the Attorney General with crafting social media guidelines balancing freedom of speech and the rights of others. A virtual hearing option was given to Sonali Thakkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:01 IST
Social Media Influencers in Hot Seat: Supreme Court Steps In
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five social media influencers, including popular host Samay Raina, have appeared before India's Supreme Court. This appearance stems from claims that they ridiculed individuals with disabilities.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi have instructed these influencers to respond to the allegations within two weeks as the case proceeds.

Attorney General R Venkataramani has been tasked to draft guidelines for social media use, ensuring freedom of speech does not infringe upon others' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025