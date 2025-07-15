Social Media Influencers in Hot Seat: Supreme Court Steps In
Five social media influencers, including Samay Raina, appeared before India's Supreme Court over accusations of ridiculing individuals with disabilities. The court demanded replies from the influencers and tasked the Attorney General with crafting social media guidelines balancing freedom of speech and the rights of others. A virtual hearing option was given to Sonali Thakkar.
Five social media influencers, including popular host Samay Raina, have appeared before India's Supreme Court. This appearance stems from claims that they ridiculed individuals with disabilities.
Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi have instructed these influencers to respond to the allegations within two weeks as the case proceeds.
Attorney General R Venkataramani has been tasked to draft guidelines for social media use, ensuring freedom of speech does not infringe upon others' rights.
