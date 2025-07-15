Social Media Influencers in Hot Seat: Supreme Court Steps In

Five social media influencers, including popular host Samay Raina, have appeared before India's Supreme Court. This appearance stems from claims that they ridiculed individuals with disabilities.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi have instructed these influencers to respond to the allegations within two weeks as the case proceeds.

Attorney General R Venkataramani has been tasked to draft guidelines for social media use, ensuring freedom of speech does not infringe upon others' rights.

