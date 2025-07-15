Death Threats and Political Tensions: Om Prakash Rajbhar's Security Dilemma
Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar received a death threat on social media allegedly linked to Karni Sena, prompting police action in Ballia district. An FIR was filed against an unknown Karni Sena member for criminal intimidation. Meanwhile, Karni Sena denies the allegations, calling them an attempt to secure increased security for Rajbhar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh's Panchayati Raj minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar, has reportedly been the target of a grave death threat originating from a social media handle associated with the Karni Sena, according to local authorities.
A formal police report was filed in Ballia, under Section 351(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, against an unidentified Karni Sena member for criminal intimidation.
Despite allegations, Karni Sena's district president, Kamlesh Singh, refutes the claims, suggesting that the situation is being manipulated to secure heightened security for Rajbhar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Idaho: Firefighters Targeted in Deadly Sniper Attack
Tragedy in Idaho: Firefighters Targeted in Deadly Sniper Incident
Deadly Ambush: Firefighters Caught in Sniper Attack in Idaho
Tragedy in Idaho: Firefighters Shot Amid Wildfire Chaos
Amarnath Yatra 2025: Devotees Gather for Pilgrimage as Security Intensifies