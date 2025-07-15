Death Threats and Political Tensions: Om Prakash Rajbhar's Security Dilemma

Uttar Pradesh's Panchayati Raj minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar, has reportedly been the target of a grave death threat originating from a social media handle associated with the Karni Sena, according to local authorities.

A formal police report was filed in Ballia, under Section 351(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, against an unidentified Karni Sena member for criminal intimidation.

Despite allegations, Karni Sena's district president, Kamlesh Singh, refutes the claims, suggesting that the situation is being manipulated to secure heightened security for Rajbhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)