The situation in the occupied West Bank has intensified, with the United Nations reporting a marked rise in violence against Palestinians at the hands of Israeli settlers and security forces. Over recent weeks, these incidents have escalated, raising international concern.

According to the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), approximately 30,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the north of the West Bank due to Israel's 'Iron Wall' operation. This operation is seen as advancing the annexation of Palestinian territories, in contradiction to international law.

Violence has reached unprecedented levels with a historic high in Palestinian injuries recorded in June and a reported increase in settler attacks. Since October 2023, 964 Palestinians have lost their lives in this conflict, while 53 Israelis have been killed in related attacks.