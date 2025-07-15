Tragedy at Aid Points: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis

The United Nations' rights office reported on Tuesday that 875 killings have been documented over the past six weeks near aid distribution points in Gaza, primarily managed by the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The casualties mostly occurred in the vicinity of GHF sites, with 201 deaths reported near other relief convoys.

The GHF operates by employing private U.S. security and logistics firms to deliver supplies into Gaza, often avoiding the U.N.-led system. This approach has drawn criticism from Israel, which claims it allows Hamas-affiliated militants to divert aid meant for civilians. Hamas has rejected these accusations.

In response to allegations of incidents at its sites, the GHF has consistently refuted any wrongdoing and accused the U.N. of spreading misinformation, a claim which the international body denies.

