Supreme Court Shields Cartoonist Against Coercive Action
The Supreme Court has granted protection from coercive action to cartoonist Hemant Malviya, accused of posting objectionable content about Prime Minister Modi and RSS workers. Despite expressing concern over rising objectionable social media posts, the Court is holding off any immediate legal actions, provided Malviya refrains from future offenses.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Tuesday offered protection to cartoonist Hemant Malviya, who faced potential coercive action due to allegations of sharing objectionable content online about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS members.
The bench highlighted the urgent need to address increasing objectionable posts on social media while granting Malviya a reprieve, pointing to an apology tendered by him.
However, the Court maintained that should Malviya persist with offensive posts, the State of Madhya Pradesh reserves the right to take legal action. Malviya is contesting an anticipatory bail denial from Madhya Pradesh High Court, linked to charges of disturbing communal harmony by uploading objectionable content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ajay Rai Criticizes RSS for Preamble Reconsideration Stance
Constitutional Clash: Kharge vs RSS on Preamble Changes
Kharge Vows to Protect Constitutional Ideals Against RSS's Proposed Changes
Delhi Social Media Scam Unveiled: A Deep Dive into Cross-Border Investment Fraud
Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur's Metro Ride Sparks Social Media Frenzy