Supreme Court Shields Cartoonist Against Coercive Action

The Supreme Court on Tuesday offered protection to cartoonist Hemant Malviya, who faced potential coercive action due to allegations of sharing objectionable content online about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS members.

The bench highlighted the urgent need to address increasing objectionable posts on social media while granting Malviya a reprieve, pointing to an apology tendered by him.

However, the Court maintained that should Malviya persist with offensive posts, the State of Madhya Pradesh reserves the right to take legal action. Malviya is contesting an anticipatory bail denial from Madhya Pradesh High Court, linked to charges of disturbing communal harmony by uploading objectionable content.

(With inputs from agencies.)