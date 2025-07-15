Left Menu

Supreme Court Shields Cartoonist Against Coercive Action

The Supreme Court has granted protection from coercive action to cartoonist Hemant Malviya, accused of posting objectionable content about Prime Minister Modi and RSS workers. Despite expressing concern over rising objectionable social media posts, the Court is holding off any immediate legal actions, provided Malviya refrains from future offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:08 IST
Supreme Court Shields Cartoonist Against Coercive Action
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday offered protection to cartoonist Hemant Malviya, who faced potential coercive action due to allegations of sharing objectionable content online about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS members.

The bench highlighted the urgent need to address increasing objectionable posts on social media while granting Malviya a reprieve, pointing to an apology tendered by him.

However, the Court maintained that should Malviya persist with offensive posts, the State of Madhya Pradesh reserves the right to take legal action. Malviya is contesting an anticipatory bail denial from Madhya Pradesh High Court, linked to charges of disturbing communal harmony by uploading objectionable content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025