Israel Responds to Syrian Aggression in Sweida

In a decisive move, Israel has directed its military to launch strikes against Syrian forces and weaponry in the Sweida region. This comes after Syrian forces attacked the Druze minority, prompting condemnation from Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the defense minister.

The Israeli leadership cited Syria's unauthorized movement of troops and weapons into southern Syria, which they believe compromises regional stability and directly threatens Israel.

Israel has reiterated its dedication to defending the Druze community in Syria, emphasizing its broad commitment to upholding regional security agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)