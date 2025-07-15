Left Menu

Israel Responds to Syrian Aggression in Sweida

Israel has instructed its military to target Syrian forces and weaponry in Sweida after Syria moved arms, violating an agreement. This action aims to protect the Druze minority, following an attack near southern Syria. The Israeli leadership emphasizes its commitment to safeguarding the Druze community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Israel has directed its military to launch strikes against Syrian forces and weaponry in the Sweida region. This comes after Syrian forces attacked the Druze minority, prompting condemnation from Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the defense minister.

The Israeli leadership cited Syria's unauthorized movement of troops and weapons into southern Syria, which they believe compromises regional stability and directly threatens Israel.

Israel has reiterated its dedication to defending the Druze community in Syria, emphasizing its broad commitment to upholding regional security agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

