Woman Burying Secrets: Shocking Confession Unravels in Guwahati

In a startling confession, a woman in Guwahati admitted to killing her husband and burying his body in their yard, according to the police. The shocking revelation came as the woman surrendered to Jalukbari police station, admitting to the crime committed on June 26.

Her husband, a scrap dealer, had been killed in a fit of rage during a drunken brawl, she said. Following the altercation, she allegedly dug a pit of four to five feet and buried him. However, police suspect she didn't act alone, and investigations are ongoing.

The confession followed a missing person's report filed by her brother-in-law. Initially, the woman had claimed her husband traveled to Kerala for work, even going to the lengths of hiding herself, but the truth eventually came to light.

