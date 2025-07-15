Left Menu

Woman Burying Secrets: Shocking Confession Unravels in Guwahati

A woman in Guwahati confessed to killing her drunk husband and burying him in their home's premises after a fight. The grim revelation came as she surrendered to the police, leading to further investigation amid suspicions of additional accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a startling confession, a woman in Guwahati admitted to killing her husband and burying his body in their yard, according to the police. The shocking revelation came as the woman surrendered to Jalukbari police station, admitting to the crime committed on June 26.

Her husband, a scrap dealer, had been killed in a fit of rage during a drunken brawl, she said. Following the altercation, she allegedly dug a pit of four to five feet and buried him. However, police suspect she didn't act alone, and investigations are ongoing.

The confession followed a missing person's report filed by her brother-in-law. Initially, the woman had claimed her husband traveled to Kerala for work, even going to the lengths of hiding herself, but the truth eventually came to light.

(With inputs from agencies.)

