Germany's Court Dismisses Drone Strike Case

Germany's Federal Constitutional Court rejected a case from Yemeni plaintiffs who claimed Germany failed to protect relatives killed in a US drone strike allegedly aided by Germany. The court found Germany might protect foreign citizens if connected to its authority, but insufficient evidence existed in this case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:20 IST
Germany's top court dismissed a lawsuit by Yemeni plaintiffs who accused the German government of neglecting its duty to protect Yemeni relatives killed in a 2012 drone strike. The strike was reportedly assisted by data from a US military base in Germany.

The Federal Constitutional Court, addressing a longstanding legal battle, stated that while Germany may have obligations to protect foreigners under certain conditions, the case lacked a 'sufficient connection' and posed no 'serious danger of systematic violation' of international law.

Previously, a lower court acknowledged partial German responsibility but did not mandate an activist-demanded ban on US drone strikes. Critics argue the verdict highlights challenges in enforcing international law adherence by state actions.

