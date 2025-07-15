German Court Dismisses Yemeni Drone Strike Case
Germany's top court ruled that Berlin is not required to intervene in U.S. drone activities at Ramstein air base. Yemeni nationals claimed the base supported drone strikes that killed their relatives. The court stated Germany's duty to protect human rights wasn't triggered as U.S. actions aligned with international law.
Germany's constitutional court ruled on Tuesday that Berlin does not need to intervene in U.S. drone activities at the Ramstein air base, located in southwestern Germany. The decision dismisses a complaint brought by Yemeni nationals who lost family members in a 2012 U.S. drone strike.
The Yemeni plaintiffs argued that Germany was partly responsible for the deaths because the drone missions were allegedly supported from Ramstein. The court, however, concluded that Germany's general duty to protect human rights was not triggered and that the U.S. actions conformed to international law.
The ruling was welcomed by Germany's foreign and defense ministries, while the Yemeni plaintiffs criticized it as sending a dangerous message of non-accountability for states backing U.S. drone programs. The case underscores the complexities of international military alliances and legal responsibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
