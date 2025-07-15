Left Menu

65-year-old man dies in police custody in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar, family alleges foul play

PTI | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 15-07-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 18:01 IST
65-year-old man dies in police custody in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar, family alleges foul play
A 65-year-old man, accused in an old criminal case, died in police custody on Tuesday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Kumar Meena said the deceased has been identified as Ram Kishun, a resident of the Naguwa village, an accused in a case dating back to 2011.

The case apparently involved a dispute with a neighbour, but both parties had not been appearing in court for several years.

Acting on directions from the local court, a police team led by ASI Nagendra Pandey had gone to arrest Ram Kishun and another individual named Matai to produce them in court.

The police said that after detaining both men, Ram Kishun suddenly fell ill on the way to the police station in the Mahuli area. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the police added.

However, family members of the deceased have alleged that he died due to police brutality, a claim the SP has denied. He said the exact cause of the death would be ascertained through the postmortem examination, and any further step would be taken accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

