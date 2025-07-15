Rohini court bar body mandates ID card for clerks of lawyers

The Rohini Court Bar Association (RCBA) has made compulsory for clerks of advocates to obtain authorised identity (ID) cards to prevent defrauding of litigants by touts.

The notice issued on July 14 said, ''It has come to the notice of the executive committee of RCBA through several respected members of the bar and multiple complaints from the general public and litigants, that a number of touts are falsely representing themselves as official advocates or clerks of advocates. These individuals are misleading and defrauding uneducated litigants under false pretences.'' Underlining the ''alarming issue'' it said the matter not only tarnished the dignity and reputation of the profession but also impacted the livelihood of bar members.

''To curb this growing menace and ensure proper identification, the executive committee has unanimously resolved that every member must ensure their clerk is issued an authorised RCBA ID card. The issuance of these ID cards shall be subject to due verification and approval by the designated committee,'' the notice said.

Any person found performing the duties of an advocate's clerk without an authorised ID card would face strict disciplinary and legal action, it warned.

''All members are, therefore, most humbly requested to complete the process of obtaining authorised clerk ID cards from the RCBA office on or before August 15, 2025, without fail,'' said the notice with RCBA secretary Pradeep Khatri as its signatory.

