T'gana opposes discussion on Andhra's Banakacharla river-linking project at CMs meet on July 16

The Telangana government has informed the Centre that it is not in favour of discussing the proposed Banakacharla river-linking project by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh during the Chief Ministers' meeting scheduled to be held in Delhi on July 16.

In a letter to the Secretary of the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao stated that there is no need to deliberate on the Polavaram (Godavari)-Banakacharla river-linking project, as it lacked necessary permissions and violated various laws and tribunal judgments, a release said.

The meeting, convened by the Ministry to address inter-state river water issues, is expected to be attended by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu.

Instead, the Telangana government requested the Centre to include its own pending irrigation projects, which are awaiting approval and financial assistance, as part of the meeting agenda. It reiterated that the Banakacharla project undermines Telangana's interests and has been objected to in official communications with the Centre.

It also sought, among others, allocation of 80 TMC to the Pranahita project on Godavari river and assistance.

An official release on Monday said the Telangana government has decided to intensify efforts and ''mount pressure'' on the Centre to safeguard its rightful share of Krishna and Godavari river waters.

The state government would push for central approvals for its projects on the Krishna River, seek finalisation of water allocations and request financial assistance for the projects, the release said.

The state government accused the previous BRS regime of ''failing'' to secure the state's share in Krishna waters despite being in power for 10 years.

The BRS government had agreed to Telangana getting 299 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of water as its share, while neighbouring Andhra Pradesh got 512 TMC, it said.

The release further alleged that the BRS government remained silent while Andhra diverted Krishna water and built ''illegal'' projects.

Naidu had earlier said the Polavaram (Godavari)-Banakacharla project is aimed at taking surplus Godavari waters to the drought-hit regions of Andhra.

He had highlighted that Telangana need not worry as only excess water from the Godavari river will be utilised, which otherwise would drain into the sea.

