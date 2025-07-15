Skill India at 10: Jayant Chaudhary Unveils Vision for Workforce 2047

On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, launched a week-long nationwide celebration marking the 10-year milestone of the Skill India Mission. Reflecting on the transformative decade, the Minister termed it “Kaushal ka Dashak”, or A Decade of Skills, and outlined a bold roadmap for India’s skilling ecosystem in the years ahead.

Launched in 2015, the Skill India Mission has empowered over 6 crore youth across India by offering access to structured training in diverse sectors—including formal skilling, traditional trades, entrepreneurship, and global mobility. The initiative unified multiple fragmented efforts under a single vision of national development through skill empowerment.

“The Skill India Mission has transformed India's youth into a global force of productivity and innovation,” said Shri Chaudhary. “Our Prime Minister recognized this latent strength and gave it direction. Today, ‘Skilled India’ is a new identity of New India.”

Milestone Achievements: From ITIs to Global Mobility

Over the last decade, some of the Mission's most significant achievements include:

1.64 crore youth trained under PMKVY (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana)

Over 14,500 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) upgraded through governance reforms

Expansion of apprenticeship opportunities through a revitalized National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS)

Launch of skilling initiatives for global mobility to equip youth with internationally recognized skills

Integration of traditional crafts and trades into mainstream vocational training

The Mission has also aligned closely with the industry, enabling a feedback loop where employers play a role in shaping curriculum and certification, thus improving employability outcomes for trainees.

Policy Reforms and the Road Ahead

Shri Chaudhary also unveiled the government’s intent to release a National Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Policy, which he described as the “NEP for Skills”, drawing parallels with the transformative National Education Policy. The new policy aims to redefine the skilling architecture by:

Expanding digital skilling

Promoting lifelong learning through upskilling and reskilling

Enhancing industry participation in curriculum design

Strengthening assessment, certification, and quality assurance

Creating more inclusive and regionally balanced skilling pathways

A key initiative under this new direction is the recently approved ₹60,000 crore ITI Revamp Scheme, which includes ₹10,000 crore from CSR funds. The scheme is designed to make ITIs future-ready, with an emphasis on smart infrastructure, faculty development, and industry-led program design.

“We’re not just investing in buildings—we're investing in people,” said the Minister. “We want industry to shape the future of training, not just sponsor it.”

Quality Over Quantity: ITI Admissions and Seat Rationalization

In a move to strengthen quality, the Ministry has de-affiliated 4.5 lakh vacant ITI seats in the past six years and is now working to rationalize another 99,000 unused seats. Despite this restructuring, ITI admissions rose by 11% in 2024, signaling restored public trust in the technical education system.

“Our goal is not just to fill classrooms, but to produce confident, skilled, and job-ready youth,” Shri Chaudhary affirmed.

Strengthening Apprenticeship Through Innovation

The Minister also recapped the outcomes of the 38th Central Apprenticeship Council (CAC) meeting held on May 26, 2025, where significant reforms were proposed for NAPS, including:

36% increase in government stipend support to make apprenticeships more attractive

Launch of a special pilot for North Eastern Region (NER), providing ₹1,500 additional stipend to apprentices from the region

Streamlining of processes to encourage greater industry participation

These measures are part of the government's larger effort to mainstream apprenticeship as a direct pathway to employment, particularly for regions and communities that have historically been underserved.

A National Celebration of Skills

The week-long celebration, inaugurated on July 15, will feature skills exhibitions, workshops, competitions, and awareness programs in every state across ITIs, skilling centers, and educational institutions. The festivities will culminate in the Bharat SkillNxt 2025 mega-event on July 22 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The grand finale will witness the launch of flagship skilling programs, including:

A dedicated AI skilling module for school children

Digital skilling initiatives aligned with future industry needs

Industry-academia collaborations for next-gen skill infrastructure

Toward Viksit Bharat: Youth as the Engine of Progress

Concluding his address, Shri Jayant Chaudhary emphasized the critical role of India’s youth in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“India’s youth are not just our demographic dividend—they are the architects of our future. It is their innovation, skill, and energy that will lead us to prosperity,” he said.

He extended his congratulations to all learners, trainers, partners, and policymakers who have contributed to a decade of progress under the Skill India Mission and called on them to rededicate themselves to the mission’s vision in the coming years.